Male Model Monday: Dom Fenison, Jordan Torres, Tom Hutchinson & More
Male Model Monday: Dom Fenison, Jordan Torres, Tom Hutchinson & More

June 15, 2020
Male Model Dom Fenison
Photo via scotthoover1/Instagram

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Dom Fenison, Jordan Torres, Tom Hutchinson, and more!

Check out the photos:

Tom Hutchinson and his Calvins.

CEO of throwbacks 🤕

Bath time with Elliot Meeten.

Pillow time with Florian Macek.

Hitting it with Michael Yerger.

A sweaty Tucker Des Lauriers.

Ivo Buchta is letting his body do what it wants to do.

Let the body do, what the body is capable of doing

Jordan Torres’ towel selfie.

Steven Chevrin is quite impressive.

One hand pull up is no joke trust me

Chase Mattson and his mirror.

mirror mirror

A Dom Fenison preview.

