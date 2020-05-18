Eye Candy

Male Model Monday: Eian Scully, Giovanni Bonamy, River Viiperi & More

By Michael Prieve
Photo via Eian Scully/Instagram
Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Eian Scully, Giovanni Bonamy, River Viiperi and more!

Check out the photos:

Daydreaming by Charlie Matthews.

A glistening Christian Hogue.

Harry Goodwins is enjoying some nature.

This lil fella wanted to hangout

A dirty Sergio Carvajal.

Nolan Zarlin’s tongues-a-wagging.

Suns out tongues out 👅

Alex Sewell is dressing inappropriately.

morning struggle #humpdaze 📸 by @cthomasphoto

Bed head by River Viiperi.

Selfie time with Florian Macek.

Giovanni Bonamy is hanging with his pup.

Pondering with Eian Scully.

Happy Sunday! New 📸 by @smreczko 💥

