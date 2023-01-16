Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Jake Hobbs, Lucas Weslet, Stefano Tomadini and more
Male Model Monday: Jake Hobbs, Lucas Weslet, Stefano Tomadini and more

January 16, 2023
Jake Hobbs
Photo via Jake Hobbs/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week we bring you Jake Hobbs, Lucas Weslet, Stefano Tomadini and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Poolside with Wyatt Cushman.

Taking it off with Leo Cressant.

On the beach with Dominic D’Angelica.

George Alsford, on the beach.

Joao Araujo wants to be a cowboy.

Fabian Mader is on a bench.

Daniel Lenhardt covers Hooks.

Stretching with Jake Hobbs.

Lucas Weslet wears pants on the beach.

Stefano Tomadini for Moschino.

