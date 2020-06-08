Male Model Monday: Jon Kortajarena, Elliot Meeten, Baptiste Giabiconi & More

Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!
Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?
On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Jon Kortajarena, Elliot Meeten, Baptiste Giabiconi and more!
Check out the photos:
Elliot Meeten sans pubes.
Stefan Petrov in the shadows.
A hunch by Lucas Loyola.
Arching it with Luca Heubl.
Say a prayer with Devin Goda.
Nathan Maillard is pondering.
Selfie time with Steven Chevrin.
Jon Kortajarena has some amazing bed head.
Pool boy, Leo Cressant.
A pensive Baptiste Giabiconi.
