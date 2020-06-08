Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Jon Kortajarena, Elliot Meeten, Baptiste Giabiconi & More
Male Model Monday: Jon Kortajarena, Elliot Meeten, Baptiste Giabiconi & More

by
June 8, 2020
Jon Kortajarena
Photo via Jon Kortajarena/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Jon Kortajarena, Elliot Meeten, Baptiste Giabiconi and more!

Check out the photos:

Elliot Meeten sans pubes.

Stefan Petrov in the shadows.

View this post on Instagram

📷: @photo_stefanos

A post shared by Stefan Petrov (@stefanpetrov) on

A hunch by Lucas Loyola.

Arching it with Luca Heubl.

Say a prayer with Devin Goda.

Nathan Maillard is pondering.

Selfie time with Steven Chevrin.

Jon Kortajarena has some amazing bed head.

View this post on Instagram

Qué siesta más rica…

A post shared by Jon Kortajarena (@kortajarenajon) on

Pool boy, Leo Cressant.

View this post on Instagram

Whatever you want to achieve in life, start it now. What does your typical Sunday usually looks like ? • • Quoi que vous vouliez réaliser dans la vie, commencez dès maintenant. À quoi ressemble votre dimanche typique ? • • OFFER STILL AVAILABLE💥 For any FIT PLAN purchased on my website, get ONE FREE Meal Plan of your choice (worth 49€ to 89€). – Personalized and comprehensive training program, tailored to your specific fitness goals and circumstances. – Full details of specific exercises, rep ranges, rest periods. – Includes access to the App with exercise video tutorials and my Nutrition Guide. – For more informations about Meal Plans and what it includes, please visit my website : leocressant.com or contact me directly ✨ • • • #fitnessmotivation #fitmotivation #fitmen #frenchmen #bodygoals #beachbody #swimmingpool #poolside #bodytransformation #menstyle #fitnessmodel #fitnesslover #quoteoflife #motivational

A post shared by Léo | Travel ~ Fitness (@leo.cressant) on

A pensive Baptiste Giabiconi.

View this post on Instagram

fav moment of the day …

A post shared by Baptiste Giabiconi (@baptiste.giabiconi) on

