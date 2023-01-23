Socialite Life
Now Reading
Male Model Monday: Juan Paoletti, Addis Miller, Caston Granger, and more
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Male Model Monday: Juan Paoletti, Addis Miller, Caston Granger, and more

by
January 23, 2023
Juan Paoletti
Photo via Juan Paoletti/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week we bring you Juan Paoletti, Addis Miller, Caston Granger, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Francesco Ruggiero takes it off.

Selfie by Simone Bredariol.

Christian Hogue’s memories.

Fabian Brown Johnson gets ready.

Jon Kortajarena, close up.

Garrett Neff in stripes.

Franky Cammarata and his pack.

See Also
Dan Amboyer
Dan Amboyer, Cody Simpson, Michael Cimino, Taylor Lautner, and more Insta Snaps

Addis Miller is on holiday.

Caston Granger and his chest.

Juan Paoletti flexes.

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top