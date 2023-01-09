Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Lucas Cruz, Logan Swiecki-Taylor, Christopher Lima, and more
Male Model Monday: Lucas Cruz, Logan Swiecki-Taylor, Christopher Lima, and more

January 9, 2023
Photo via Lucas Cruz/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life's Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week we bring you Lucas Cruz, Logan Swiecki-Taylor, Christopher Lima, and more!

Check out the pics!

Gil Barshad arches.

Paul Forman and his Calvins.

Charlie Matthews for DaMan.

Rolf Rodrigues is pooling it.

Eugenio Casnighi flashes the peace sign.

Stefan Pollmann in the mirror.

Darnell Edwards and his weights.

Lucas Cruz and a door.

Logan Swiecki-Taylor cowyboys it up.

Christopher Lima in his undies.

Socialite Life

