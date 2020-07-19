Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!
Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?
Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Lucas Loyola, Franky Cammarata, Elliott Reeder and more!
Check out the photos:
Jake Hobbs is losing his jeans.
Lucas Loyola is bearded up!
Weekend relaxer, Elliott Reeder.
A post-swim Nathan Maillard.
Fabio Mancini covers it.
Franky Cammarata is suited up.
Cocktail time with Isha Blaaker.
A very sweaty William Goodge.
Deano Perona goes all in for DSquared2.
Baptiste Giabiconi hits the beach.
CURT AND FRANK: THE HEADLINES
🏳️🌈 So Many Karens and Kens: Skechers Karen, Over the Line Karen, Park Ranger Karen, and More
🏳️🌈 List of U.S. Stores That Required You to Wear a Mask
🏳️🌈 Ellen DeGeneres Employees Talk of Toxic Work Environment
🏳️🌈 Civil Rights Icon, Rep. John Lewis Dead at 80
🏳️🌈 Rancho Mirage Karen Demands to See Landscapers Papers
🏳️🌈 Watch As Henry Cavill Seductively Builds a Gaming PC
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber get a little cozy during Black Lives Matter protest. [OMG BLOG]
★ Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s openly LGBTQ niece, told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow on Thursday night that she’s heard the president use both the n-word and anti-semitic slurs. [Towleroad]
★ Rapper A$AP Rocky has filed a restraining order against an alleged “stalker.” [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ CVS and Target have become the latest retailers mandating that its customers wear face coverings while its inside stores due to the recent spike in COVID-19 infections. [Curt and Frank]
★ Who else is excited about it being Vesper Polo Season? [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Michael B. Jordan hit up the drive-in last night! [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Tim Gunn has been converted to the gospel of sweatpants and comfort-dressing. [Celebitchy]
★ Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot gives an epic clap back at Kayleigh McEnany over derelict slam! [Boy Culture]