Male Model Monday: Matt Law, Sergio Carvajal, Pietro Boselli & More

By Michael Prieve 1
Matt Law Photo via Matt Law/Instagram

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Matt Law, Sergio Carvajal, Pietro Boselli and more!

Say hello to Christian Hogue’s 8-pack.

View this post on Instagram

As the Rooster Crows

A post shared by Christian Hogue (@christianhogue) on

A pondering Michael Yerger.

View this post on Instagram

window pain

A post shared by Michael Yerger (@michaelyerger) on

William Goodge in his colorful undies.

Jules Horn in his tighty whities.

Cover boy, Tobias Sorensen.

View this post on Instagram

2nd cover for @lofficielhommespoland by @smiggi

A post shared by Tobias Sorensen (@thesorensen) on

Versacing it up with Deano Perona.

View this post on Instagram

@versace chilling🌞

A post shared by Deano Perona🇦🇱 (@deano_perona) on

Sergio Carvajal in his Calvins.

Matt Vande Vegte is ready for a workout.

View this post on Instagram

Quarantine and Flex 💪🏼

A post shared by Matthew Vande Vegte (@mattvandevegte) on

Pietro Boselli checking himself out.

View this post on Instagram

Another day in isolation

A post shared by Pietro Boselli (@pietroboselli) on

Matt Law is cagey.

View this post on Instagram

All caged up 🐅 @dennisleupold

A post shared by MATT LAW (@mattclaw) on

