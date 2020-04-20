Male Model Monday: Matt Law, Sergio Carvajal, Pietro Boselli & More

Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Matt Law, Sergio Carvajal, Pietro Boselli and more!

Check out the photos:

Say hello to Christian Hogue’s 8-pack.

A pondering Michael Yerger.

William Goodge in his colorful undies.

Jules Horn in his tighty whities.

Cover boy, Tobias Sorensen.

Versacing it up with Deano Perona.

Sergio Carvajal in his Calvins.

Matt Vande Vegte is ready for a workout.

Pietro Boselli checking himself out.

Matt Law is cagey.

From Our Partners

★ An “Ordinary” Look at Mary Tyler Moore [Kenneth in the 212]

★ WATCH: Angelyne Gets Her Own Biopic Starring Emmy Rossum! [OMG BLOG]

★ Walking Dead Actor Daniel Newman Says He’s a Top but Is Attracted to Tops and Might Bottom if Married [Towleroad]

★ The Simpsons Get Real Trippy in New Couch Gag [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ It’s Posh Spice’s Birthday, and She Has WORN SOME STUFF [Go Fug Yourself]

★ Halle Berry Has Been “Decidedly” Single for Three Years: “I Might Stay Like This!” [Celebitchy]

★ Dancy Diana: Diana Ross‘s SUPERTONIC Mixes Coming [Boy Culture]