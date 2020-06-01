Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Max Hamilton, Charlie Matthews, Franky Cammarata & More

June 1, 2020
Model Max Hamilton
Photo via Max Hamilton/Instagram

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Max Hamilton, Charlie Matthews, Franky Cammarata and more!

Check out the photos:

Charlie Matthews gives us a stare.

Elliot Reeder flexes.

Lockdown rig on lock 🔒

Lucas Loyola ponders.

A view from below of Jacob Dooley.

watching my cares drift away. ⛅️

Is Tom Hutchinson wearing anything?

More from the 🐐 @pantelisjournal

Chase Mattson is soaking wet.

Franky Cammarata in his Calvins.

William F. Goodge at the playground.

The Playground

Lee Kholafai close up and personal.

At the beach with Max Hamilton.

