Eye Candy

Male Model Monday: Michael Yerger, Chase Mattson, Harry Goodwins & More

By Michael Prieve
Photo via Michael Yerger/Instagram
Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Michael Yerger, Chase Mattson, Harry Goodwins and more!

Check out the photos:

Sweating it out with Tyler Des Lauriers

Briefs by Elliott Reeder

View this post on Instagram

Big gun like Rick @cthomasphoto 📸

A post shared by Elliott Reeder (@elliottreeder) on

Gloving it up with Leo Cressant

View this post on Instagram

Do what you can with what you have ! Swipe to punch 🥊 • • Faites ce que vous pouvez avec ce que vous avez ! Swipe to punch 🥊 • • • NEW OFFER 💥 For any FIT PLAN purchased on my website, get ONE FREE Meal Plan of your choice (worth 49€ to 89€). – Personalized and comprehensive training program, tailored to your specific fitness goals and circumstances. – Full details of specific exercises, rep ranges, rest periods. – Includes access to the App with exercise video tutorials and my Nutrition Guide. – For more informations about Meal Plans and what it includes, please visit my website : leocressant.com or contact me directly ✨ • • • #leocressantcoaching #boxing #boxingtraining #boxingworkout #fitnessmotivation #fitmen #fitnessgoals #bodygoals #fitgoals #boxinggloves #boxinggym #fitinspiration #inspiracion

A post shared by Léo | Travel ~ Fitness (@leo.cressant) on

Shower time with Lucas Loyola

A zen Harry Goodwins

In bed with Pietro Boselli

View this post on Instagram

Morning at home #lockdown @crmensbook @mrollieali

A post shared by Pietro Boselli (@pietroboselli) on

Chase Mattson is pumped up

View this post on Instagram

quarantine dad bod👨🏽 #stayhome #homegymlife

A post shared by Chase A Mattson (@chasemattson) on

A fresh out of the shower Wyatt Cushman

View this post on Instagram

Fresh out the shower 🧼

A post shared by Wyatt Austin Cushman (@wyattcushman) on

Lounging with Joe Weir

Michael Yerger parks it

View this post on Instagram

top down in exotica

A post shared by Michael Yerger (@michaelyerger) on

