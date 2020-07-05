Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!
Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?
On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Stefan Petrov, Chase Mattson, Jhona Burjack, and more!
Check out the photos:
Jefferson West stretches.
Matt Law hits the beach.
Chase Mattson ties it up.
Luca Heubl does leather.
Jhona Burjack is one lucky guy.
Willam Goodge goes skins.
Lucas Loyola lounges.
Juan Betancourt is serious about working out.
Jacob Dooley is showing off his pride.
Stefan Petrov’s empty cup.
THE LATEST
- Lisa Rinna, Tiffany Haddish, Paris Hilton, Hilary Duff Are Running For President Too
- Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dead at 41 Following Extended Battle With Coronavirus
- Meet Instagram Hottie Dusty Lachowicz
- SL Recommends: Heathmade Manly, Himal Corn Hole Boards, Independence Mask from Indie Source and More!
- Male Model Monday: Stefan Petrov, Chase Mattson, Jhona Burjack & More
- The Week in Drag – Pride Anthems From Honey Davenport and Monét X Change, Blair St. Clair Gets Exposed, Jan and Trinity the Tuck Stan Pop Icons and More
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Looking for a new home? Well, the Towson house from John Waters‘ Serial Mom is up for sale! [OMG BLOG]
★ A Miami-Dade police officer has been “relieved of duty” after a viral video showed him sucker-punching a black woman following a dispute at the airport. [Towleroad]
★ Ozark will be back for one final glorious two-part season! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Despite his status as one of the hottest mask-wearers around, NBC News correspondent Morgan Chesky has tested positive for the new coronavirus. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ This is what Angelina Jolie wore 20 years ago at the Mission: Impossible II premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ The six-count indictment against Ghislaine Maxwell includes abuse and exploitation. [Celebitchy]
★ Actor Adam Perry wants to you to take COVID-19 very, very seriously. And he should know being a survivor of the virus. [Boy Culture]