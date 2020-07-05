Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Stefan Petrov, Chase Mattson, Jhona Burjack & More
Male Model Monday: Stefan Petrov, Chase Mattson, Jhona Burjack & More

July 5, 2020
Stefan Petrov
Photo via Stefan Petrov/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Stefan Petrov, Chase Mattson, Jhona Burjack, and more!

Check out the photos:

Jefferson West stretches.

Matt Law hits the beach.

Chase Mattson ties it up.

View this post on Instagram

a tie is mandatory but shirts are optional

A post shared by Chase A Mattson (@chasemattson) on

Luca Heubl does leather.

View this post on Instagram

What’s Poppin ? • 📸 by @arrondunworth

A post shared by Luca Heubl (@lucahbl) on

Jhona Burjack is one lucky guy.

Willam Goodge goes skins.

Lucas Loyola lounges.

Juan Betancourt is serious about working out.

View this post on Instagram

I wish there were no pain

A post shared by Juan Betancourt (@juanbetancourtt) on

Jacob Dooley is showing off his pride.

View this post on Instagram

my pride is showing 🏳️‍🌈

A post shared by Jacob ☁️ (@jacobdooley) on

Stefan Petrov’s empty cup.

