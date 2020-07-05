Male Model Monday: Stefan Petrov, Chase Mattson, Jhona Burjack & More

★ Looking for a new home? Well, the Towson house from John Waters‘ Serial Mom is up for sale! [OMG BLOG]

★ A Miami-Dade police officer has been “relieved of duty” after a viral video showed him sucker-punching a black woman following a dispute at the airport. [Towleroad]

★ Ozark will be back for one final glorious two-part season! [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ Despite his status as one of the hottest mask-wearers around, NBC News correspondent Morgan Chesky has tested positive for the new coronavirus. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ This is what Angelina Jolie wore 20 years ago at the Mission: Impossible II premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]

★ The six-count indictment against Ghislaine Maxwell includes abuse and exploitation. [Celebitchy]

★ Actor Adam Perry wants to you to take COVID-19 very, very seriously. And he should know being a survivor of the virus. [Boy Culture]