Male Model Monday: Stefan Pollmann, Wyatt Cushman, Christopher Lima, and more
Male Model Monday: Stefan Pollmann, Wyatt Cushman, Christopher Lima, and more

January 30, 2023
Stefan Pollmann
Photo via Stefan Pollmann/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week we bring you Stefan Pollmann, Wyatt Cushman, Christopher Lima, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Fabian Brown-Johnson posts a selfie.

Arching it with Jeff Violette.

Justin Lacko is ready for some tennis.

Pablo Morais means business.

Stefan Petrov throws it back to the beach.

A Lucas Cruz montage.

Armando Smith wears a sweater.

Wyatt Chusman loves a good selfie.

Christopher Lima in Tom Ford.

Stefan Pollmann gets dressed.

