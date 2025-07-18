Margaret Cho is ready for a revolution

Following the success of her Live and Livid tour, Socialite Life fave Margaret Cho is set to embark on a new tour with a new message. Never one to hold back, the new tour, boldly titled Choligarchy promises to be “blistering and brutally honest.” The tour kicks off in Provincetown on August 1 with stops in San Diego, New York, and Philadelphia among numerous other cities.

While Live and Livid tackled topics ranging from protecting drag queens to homophobia, sexism, racism, and women’s rights, this new tour is sure to bring audiences more of the same rage–delivered as only Margaret can.

In a statement, Margaret says, “My new show Choligarchy is bringing me back to my roots as a political comedian. I’m so frustrated with the state of the union and I know the only weapon I have is humor. We are being taken over by the richest people in the world but the one thing they cannot afford is jokes at their expense. I want to fight fascism with everything I have. This will be my most blistering and brutally honest show yet! Let’s tear down racism, homophobia and sexism with all that we have. We have to fight for what we have now, because if we wait any longer, it might be too late to save ourselves.”

She adds, “Not only do we need more than impeachment. We need a full cabinet removal. Gavin Newsom has to go in with California Closets and redo the whole thing.” And, when it comes to our current Secretary of Homeland Security, Margaret is ready to take her on, asserting, “I will fight Kristi Noem at the med spa of her choosing. We would both have to dissolve our filler beforehand to ensure a fair fight.”

Tickets for Margaret Cho’s “Choligarchy” tour are on sale July 21 and can be purchased here. Keep up with Margaret on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and on her website.

