In today’s Quickies — Mariah Carey, Wendy Williams, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, TR Knight, Noah Cyrus, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Christmas Queen Mariah Carey has whipped up her own cookie brand, just in time for the holidays.

Mariah’s Cookies is set to launch on Friday, Dec. 4 online, offering boxes of a dozen or a half-dozen cookies in 30 major American markets.

For the holiday season, the delivery-only brand is selling a Holiday Hits Box, which includes gingerbread, white chocolate cranberry and pumpkin varieties. Other assortments include the Chocolatey Treats Box, the Pumpkin Box and the Gingerbread Box, according to a news release.

Once the yuletide season wraps, Carey plans to offer other varieties. The baked goods will be available to order via delivery apps including Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, UberEats and Seamless.

“Yay, cookies! We love ‘em….love ‘em during the holidays…..love ‘em all year round!!” Carey said in a statement.

In Other News