Marilyn Manson sued for allegedly sexually assaulting 16 year old girl: report

Marilyn Manson is in hot water once again.

According to a new lawsuit filed Monday, January 30, in Nassau County Supreme Court, the rocker allegedly groomed and repeatedly sexually assaulted a 16 year old girl in the ’90s.

The anonymous female, named in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, claimed Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, sexually assaulted her after a concert in Dallas, Texas, in 1995. According to the alleged victim, the musician, 54, reportedly told her “if she told anyone, he would kill her and her family.”

“Within weeks” Manson began calling the teenager to request “explicit sexual photos of her and her friends to his fan club, Satan’s Bakesale,” the legal documents claimed.

The “Sweet Dreams” singer then invited the young girl to his New Orleans show three months later where he “became more aggressive and again sexually assaulted [her], including kissing, biting her breast, oral copulation and penetration” after the controversial star asked her back to his tour bus, where members of the staff were allegedly also present.

The suit goes on to state Doe was “lured into [Manson’s] dark world of drugs, alcohol, sexual deviance, harassment, abuse and assault,” which led her to join Manson on his 1999 tour when she was 19 years old.

“Manson continued to groom and sexually assault [her] for the next 4 weeks,” the legal papers claim. “[Manson] often coerced Plaintiff to have sex with him and other band members or his assistant at the same time. [Manson] controlled what Plaintiff could do, who could touch Plaintiff, and who he wanted Plaintiff to be with sexually, all while providing Plaintiff with drugs.”

Doe also cites Manson’s record labels, Interscope and Nothing Records, for enabling him to continue with his alleged horrific behavior. “They were well-aware of [his] obsession with sexual violence and childhood sexual assault,” the filings allege.

The female’s attorney, Karen Barth Menzies, explained in a statement, “Sexual predators in the music industry don’t act alone. It takes a network of people to aid and protect the artists who commit these heinous acts.”

“In order for there to be meaningful changes in the music industry, we have to do more than just hold the predators accountable,” the attorney continued. “We have to force the record companies to acknowledge the crimes they allow to occur, and in some instances facilitate, and we have to force them to take responsibility for permitting and profiting from outrageous criminal behavior.”

Jane Doe and her legal team are seeking an order preventing the artist and his labels from “exposing minors and vulnerable adults to sexual abuse and exploitation” as well as damages to be determined at trial.

