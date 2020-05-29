+10 View Gallery

Mark Wahlberg Strips Down to His Undies — SL Photo Flashback

Mark Wahlberg films a scene in his underwear on the set of 'Pain and Gain' in Miami. In the film, a pair of bodybuilders in Florida get caught up in an extortion ring and a kidnapping scheme that goes terribly wrong. Mark Wahlberg is no stranger to being photographed in his underwear, after all, Marky Mark was all about the undies.

Do you remember Mark’s movie Pain and Gain? If you do, one of the reason’s that you do, is for the scene in which these photos captured.

Wahlberg films a scene in his underwear on the set of Pain and Gain in Miami on April 17, 2012.

In the film, a pair of bodybuilders (Wahlberg and Dwayne Johnson) in Florida get caught up in an extortion ring and a kidnapping scheme that goes terribly wrong.

Socialite Life debuted back in 2003. As a tribute to the thousands of articles and photos that we’ve published over the years, we have reached back into our vault to bring you this SL Flashback.

These flashbacks showcase some of our favorite posts and galleries. This gallery was originally published on April 18, 2012.

Check out more photos of Mark Walhberg in his underwear in the gallery above.

