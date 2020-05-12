Matt Bomer Enjoys a Day on the Beach in Maui — PHOTOS

Matt Bomer, one of our favorite actors has been in the news lately! He recently put fans in a frenzy with the news of a possible White Collar reboot.

If you missed it, last week, the cast has a reunion on Stars in the House in support of The Actors Fund, which you can watch below.

Actor Matt Bomer enjoying a day on the beach in Maui, Hawaii on May 24, 2015. Matt and his husband Simon Halls have been hitting the beach every day during their Hawaiian vacation.

Check out more photos of Matt Bomer at the beach in Maui in the gallery below.

