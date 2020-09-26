Socialite Life
Now Reading
Matt Bomer, Trevor Donovan, David Beckham, and More Insta Snaps
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Matt Bomer, Trevor Donovan, David Beckham, and More Insta Snaps

by
September 26, 2020
Matt Bomer Vote
Photo via Matt Bomer/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Matt Bomer gives you a reason to vote, yes sir — Trevor Donovan, bending with David Beckham and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Jon Kortajarena

Ryan Cooper

Jesus Luz

Channing Tatum

Rome Flynn

Jake Bain

Matt Bomer

Nick Bateman

Johnny Sibilly

View this post on Instagram

Dj Khaled voice: “anotha one”

A post shared by JOHNNY SIBILLY (@johnnysibilly) on

Trevor Donovan

Travis Wall

David Beckham

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ This kitty thinks its part of a Shiba Inu puppy pack! [OMG BLOG]

Gayle King knocks Nancy Pelosi for referring to Trump’s abettors as “henchmen.” — WATCH [Towleroad]

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner selling their NYC condo. Take a look inside! [Evil Beet Gossip]

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s trainer does push-ups in front of her casket — WATCH. [Curt and Frank]

Rolling Stone rattles cages with a revamped list of 500 greatest albums of all time. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Nine years ago this week, Thomas Jane wore bird feet to the Emmys. Ahead of his time? What time, that might be, who knows? [Go Fug Yourself]

★ The Riverdale cast now uses mouthwash before make-out scenes – does that help? [Celebitchy]

★ Netflix’s The Boys in the Band has counter-charm. [Boy Culture]

Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X