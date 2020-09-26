In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Matt Bomer gives you a reason to vote, yes sir — Trevor Donovan, bending with David Beckham and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Jon Kortajarena

Ryan Cooper

Jesus Luz

Channing Tatum

Rome Flynn

Jake Bain

Matt Bomer

Nick Bateman

Johnny Sibilly

Trevor Donovan

Travis Wall

David Beckham