Matthew McConaughey Son Levi Is a Little Mini-Me

October 26, 2020
Matthew McConaughey TWC-Dimension Celebrates The Cast And Filmmakers Of "Gold"
Matthew McConaughey has passed on his curly-hair and bone structure to his son Levi as seen in a rare photo of the 12-year-old.

The doting dad-of-three rarely shares photos of his three gorgeous children which is why fans were thrilled when his wife, Camila Alves, posted a snapshot of their oldest – and he’s the spitting image of his famous dad.

The model gave fans a sneak peek of life in their happy home with an Instagram post in which she’s cooking with curly-haired Levi and the resemblance to Matthew, 50, could not be denied.

“The look on our faces says it all,” the 38-year-old mom of three wrote.

She and Levi were making chocolate chip cookies in the photo.

The look on our faces says it all..the BEST SUGAR FREE chocolate chip cookie skillet recipe from our friend @roccodispirito! 🍪🎉 It's been a week full of celebration with @officiallymcconaughey’s #Greenlights book release so we had an excuse to make this amazing dessert. Judges at home give it a 10/10! Linked the recipe in my stories so you can all try it now! . . 💚💛💚 Nosso olhar diz tudo … a MELHOR receita de biscoito de chocolate SEM AÇÚCAR feito na frigideira do nosso amigo @roccodispirito! Tem sido uma semana cheia de comemorações, com o lançamento do livro Greenlights Do maridão @officiallymcconaughey então tivemos uma desculpa para fazer essa sobremesa para comemorar !!! Os juízes em casa deram 10/10! Veja a receita nas minhas histórias para que todos possam experimentar agora!

Camila explained that the sweet treat and family photo marked a special occasion at the McConaughey household: the release of Matthew’s memoir Greenlights on Tuesday, Oct. 20. “It’s been a week full of celebration,” she wrote. “We had an excuse to make this amazing dessert. Judges at home give it a 10/10!”

