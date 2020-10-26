Matthew McConaughey Son Levi Is a Little Mini-Me

Matthew McConaughey has passed on his curly-hair and bone structure to his son Levi as seen in a rare photo of the 12-year-old.

The doting dad-of-three rarely shares photos of his three gorgeous children which is why fans were thrilled when his wife, Camila Alves, posted a snapshot of their oldest – and he’s the spitting image of his famous dad.

The model gave fans a sneak peek of life in their happy home with an Instagram post in which she’s cooking with curly-haired Levi and the resemblance to Matthew, 50, could not be denied.

“The look on our faces says it all,” the 38-year-old mom of three wrote.

She and Levi were making chocolate chip cookies in the photo.

Camila explained that the sweet treat and family photo marked a special occasion at the McConaughey household: the release of Matthew’s memoir Greenlights on Tuesday, Oct. 20. “It’s been a week full of celebration,” she wrote. “We had an excuse to make this amazing dessert. Judges at home give it a 10/10!”