Demi Lovato’s Ex-Fiancé, Max Ehrich, Claims He Learned of Breakup Via the Tabloids

September 26, 2020
Max Ehrich The 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Red Carpet

Max Ehrich broke the silence about his and Demi Lovato‘s split in a rather surprising way.

The 29-year-old actor took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, September 26 to tell his side of the story.

“Imagine finding out to the status of your relationship through a tabloid…” he began in a text post. “While your in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people.”

“God Bless,” Max wrote in his final IG Story slide along with a dove emoji.

Max Ehrich Instagram posts
Photo via Max Ehrich/Instagram
Max Ehrich Instagram posts
Photo via Max Ehrich/Instagram

A source “with knowledge of the situation” told People that “it was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers.” Things seemed to end on a positive note, as they said: “They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”

There are no longer any images of the couple featured on Ehrich’s Instagram page.

