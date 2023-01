It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Alex Badia.

Say hello to Spanish model Alex Badia. Hailing from Barcelona, Spain, Alex is repped by Sight Management, DAMAN, and DOMINIQUE.

Alex is a prolific TikToker. Here is a sampling of his videos.

Enjoy these pics and videos of Alex Badia

THE LATEST ON SL