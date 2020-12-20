Meet Instagram Hottie Dan Amboyer

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Dan Amboyer!

You are all probably familiar with actor Dan Amboyer who stars on Younger and most famously portrayed Prince William in the Hallmark Channel original film, William & Catherine: A Royal Romance.

Dan was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 28, 1985 and is a founding member of the theatre company Exit, Pursued by a Bear.

On October 7, 2017, Amboyer publicly came out as gay and announced that he had married his long-term partner, Eric P. Berger. Their son, Theodore Carl Amboyer-Berger, was born on December 13, 2019.

Enjoy These Pics of Dan Amboyer