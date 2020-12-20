Socialite Life
Now Reading
Meet Instagram Hottie Dan Amboyer
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Meet Instagram Hottie Dan Amboyer

by
December 20, 2020
Dan Amboyer
Dan Amboyer/Instagram

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Dan Amboyer!

You are all probably familiar with actor Dan Amboyer who stars on Younger and most famously portrayed Prince William in the Hallmark Channel original film, William & Catherine: A Royal Romance.

Dan was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 28, 1985 and is a founding member of the theatre company Exit, Pursued by a Bear.

On October 7, 2017, Amboyer publicly came out as gay and announced that he had married his long-term partner, Eric P. Berger. Their son, Theodore Carl Amboyer-Berger, was born on December 13, 2019.

Enjoy These Pics of Dan Amboyer

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Meet Instagram Hottie Dan Amboyer

That time Scott Evans scares Chris Evans while he’s talking to Dodger — WATCH

The Week in Drag – Meet the queens of Drag Race UK season 2, new holiday tunes from Honey Davenport and Alaska, Trixie and Katya recap their 2020 and more

Kristen Wiig, a Trump roast, Dua Lipa, a new Joe Biden, and all the SNL highlights — WATCH

LOL: This young man would like you to stay the f**k inside — WATCH

John Stamos, Lachlan Buchanan, Johnny Sibilly, and more Insta Snaps

Erika Jayne leaks texts of CA judge who she claims is Tom Girardi’s alleged mistress

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X