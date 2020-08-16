Meet Instagram Hottie Daniel Illescas

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Daniel Illescas!
Daniel is a model and influencer who was born on March 15, 1993 in Spain.
He began working as a model at the age of 14 and currently has more than 1 million Instagram followers.
Enjoy These Pics of Daniel Illescas
CURT AND FRANK: THE HEADLINES
🏳️🌈 Dolly Parton: ‘Of Course Black Lives Matter’
🏳️🌈 Marge Simpson Responds to Jenna Ellis’ Kamala Haris Insult — WATCH
🏳️🌈 More Footage of Miss Vanjie and Kameron Michaels Making Out
🏳️🌈 Jim Parsons Opens Up About Coming Out, Why he Quit The Big Bang Theory
🏳️🌈 The Pop Five: Orville Peck & Shania Twain, Christina Aguilera, Dua Lipa Feat, Madonna & Missy Elliott, Miley Cyrus, and Future Islands
🏳️🌈 Ricky Martin Covers Out, Talks ‘Grieving for Parenthood’
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Do you miss tATu? Here is the drag parody that will help. [OMG BLOG]
★ Christian TikTok star loses 80% of viewers after anti-gay “love the sinner, hate the sin” rant: WATCH! [Towleroad]
★ There is a Drake OVO-Nike sneaker collaboration in the works. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Jim Parsons opens up about coming out, why he quit The Big Bang Theory. [Curt and Frank]
★ How did I completely forget about “Stars on 45 Medley” by Stars on 45? [Kenneth in the 212]
★ A quarantined Olivia Palermo still makes for a chic Olivia Palermo. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Is Selena Gomez’s quarantine cooking show really about cooking? [Celebitchy]
★ A brainwashed Black man adopted by white racists supports the confederate flag. [Boy Culture]