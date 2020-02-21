Meet Instagram Hottie Florian Macek

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Florian Macek!

Florian is an up-and-coming model who is signed to Talent Model Management.

He has earned more than 700,000 followers for showcasing his modeling photos and selfies on the Instagram platform. He posted his first photo on Instagram in April of 2013.

Fun fact. He was studying business law when he began to gain a following on social media.

Enjoy these pics of Florian Macek.

