Meet Instagram Hottie Florian Macek

By Miu von Furstenberg
Florian Macek Photo via Florian Macek / Instagram

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie Florian Macek!

Florian is an up-and-coming model who is signed to Talent Model Management.

He has earned more than 700,000 followers for showcasing his modeling photos and selfies on the Instagram platform. He posted his first photo on Instagram in April of 2013.

Fun fact. He was studying business law when he began to gain a following on social media.

Enjoy these pics of Florian Macek.

View this post on Instagram

Island times 🌊🌴 #philippines

A post shared by Florian Maček (@florianmacek) on

View this post on Instagram

Let’s go hiking 🧗🏼‍♂️

A post shared by Florian Maček (@florianmacek) on

View this post on Instagram

Bad guy.

A post shared by Florian Maček (@florianmacek) on

