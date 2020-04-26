Eye Candy

Meet Instagram Hottie Janis Danner

By Michael Prieve
Photo via Janis Danner/Instagram
0

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s InstahottieJanis Danner!

Yes, you guessed correctly, Janis is a model. The German-born hunk is repped by Kult Models.

He was born in Friedberg Bei Augsburg, Germany and played soccer for FC Augsburg II, the affiliate club of FC Augsburg.

At 748,000 Instagram follower and growing, Janis has more fans than he probably knows what to do with.

Enjoy these pics of Janis Danner

