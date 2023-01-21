Socialite Life
Meet Instagram hottie Mario Irivarren
Meet Instagram hottie Mario Irivarren

January 21, 2023
Mario Irivarren
Photo via marioirivarren/Instagram

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s InstahottieMario Irivarren.

Hailing from Peru, Mario Irivarren became famous in 2011 as a cast member of the Peruvian reality show Combate.

The 31-year-old is an elite ambassador for FashionNova and a spokesman and model for La Promo Crea Tu Estilo. He has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Mario is also very prolific on TikTok and has over 1.3 million followers. Here are a few of his videos.

@marioirivarren

Hace calor! 🥵☀️ PD: @Sp Castro ya esta muy chapado 😂

♬ Hace Calor – Kaleb Di Masi & Omar Varela
@marioirivarren

No contaba con su astucia! 😅

♬ original sound – poncecarlos1
@marioirivarren

Seguiré esperando no más! 😅 #Perú #hermanos #comedia #fyp #fy

♬ sonido original – DJoacö
@marioirivarren

Lo que sucede detrás de cámaras… 😧🙈📸

♬ sonido original – Mario Irivarren

Enjoy these pics and videos of Mario Irivarren

