Meet Instagram hottie Mario Irivarren

Mario Irivarren

Hailing from Peru, Mario Irivarren became famous in 2011 as a cast member of the Peruvian reality show Combate.

The 31-year-old is an elite ambassador for FashionNova and a spokesman and model for La Promo Crea Tu Estilo. He has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Mario is also very prolific on TikTok and has over 1.3 million followers. Here are a few of his videos.



