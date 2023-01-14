Meet Instagram hottie Nicholas Cunningham

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Nicholas Cunningham.

Hailing from Australia, Nicholas is a dancer and a choreographer. He is currently on the faculty at Broadway Dance Center and Steps On Broadway where he teaches dance.

Cunningham debuted on Broadway as the Associate Choreographer, Dance Captain, and Hanna from Hamburg in the Tony, Drama Desk award-winning revival of La Cage aux Folles in 2010. His Broadway credits include The Phantom of the Opera, directed by Hal Prince and The Terms of My Surrender, directed by Michael Mayer.

Enjoy these pics of Nicholas Cunningham

