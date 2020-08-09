Socialite Life
Meet Instagram Hottie Sam Salter
Meet Instagram Hottie Sam Salter

August 9, 2020
Sam Salter
Photo via Sam Salter/Instagram
It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s InstahottieSam Salter!

Sam is a ballet dancer and a model who hails from Britain.

Salter starred in Matthew Bourne’s iconic ballet, Swan Lake as a male swan.

The out and proud Salter revealed to Attitude magazine that growing up he didn’t want to be gay.

“I didn’t want to be gay at that time,” he told Attitude. “The world is moving forward but there’s pressure to be a certain way in society.”

“I felt I had to be this person who I wasn’t. I had to lower my voice, act tough, and I was not tough.”

“I was a softy. I would cry every day. I didn’t play football, I never played PlayStation. I was a horse rider, I did ballet.”

“It was difficult trying to be somebody who I was not.”

Enjoy These Pics (and Video) of Sam Salter

Tan game

My #SpaceToCreate process is always dependant on how I'm feeling that day, if I feel good, if my energy is alive, my creative process flows authentically.

LOUD & PROUD BABY! #PRIDE

#camp

