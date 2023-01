It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Scott Gardner.

Scott is a singer and model who has been featured in Men’s Health and Coitus magazine among others.

The 32-year-old, who has over 355,000 Instagram followers, released his first single, “California Dreamer,” in 2016.

Here is a sampling of his music:

Scott is also on Only Fans, so if you’d like to see MORE of him, click here.

Enjoy these pics and videos of Scott Gardner

