Meet Instagram Hottie Troy Pes

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Troy Pes!

Pes hails from Venezuela and is an actor, model, and Instagram influencer. He has earned more than 480,000 followers on Instagram.

Troy currently splits his time between Sydney, Australia and Los Angeles, California and lives with his boyfriend, model Zander Hodgson.

“It took me so long to accept myself as a gay person,” Pes said in his Attitude interview. “It took me so long to be able to say, ‘Yeah, I’m gay.’ It took me so long to come to terms with that, and to feel OK with saying it.”

Enjoy these pics of Troy Pes

