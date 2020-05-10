Eye Candy

Meet Instagram Hottie Troy Pes

By Michael Prieve
Photo via Troy Pes/Instagram
It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s InstahottieTroy Pes!

Pes hails from Venezuela and is an actor, model, and Instagram influencer. He has earned more than 480,000 followers on Instagram.

Troy currently splits his time between Sydney, Australia and Los Angeles, California and lives with his boyfriend, model Zander Hodgson.

“It took me so long to accept myself as a gay person,” Pes said in his Attitude interview. “It took me so long to be able to say, ‘Yeah, I’m gay.’ It took me so long to come to terms with that, and to feel OK with saying it.”

Enjoy these pics of Troy Pes

View this post on Instagram

This wood bathroom almost gave me a woody

A post shared by Troy (@troypes) on

View this post on Instagram

Cover your mouth when you cough Bish!

A post shared by Troy (@troypes) on

View this post on Instagram

Gimme a desert and I be your hoe

A post shared by Troy (@troypes) on

View this post on Instagram

booty scratches will be in quarantine

A post shared by Troy (@troypes) on

View this post on Instagram

Room service!? @fashionnovamen fashionnovapartner

A post shared by Troy (@troypes) on

View this post on Instagram

I like to nap between my naps

A post shared by Troy (@troypes) on

