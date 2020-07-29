Socialite Life
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Instagram Official
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Instagram Official

by
July 29, 2020
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly just took their relationship to the next level… they’ve gone Instagram official!

The 30-year-old hip-hop persona, whose real name is Colson Baker, stood with his arm wrapped around the gorgeous Megan’s waist as he shared their first snap as a couple to his Instagram.

Megan Fox "Jennifer's Body" Hot Topic Fan Event
Actress Megan Fox appears at the “Jennifer’s Body” Hot Topic Fan Event at Hollywood and Highland on September 16, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

MGK and Megan both stuck their tongues out at the camera for the playful selfie.

Machine Gun Kelly shared the snap with his followers on Instagram, captioning the sweet snap: “waited for eternity to find you again.”

Fox’s ex-husband Brian Austin Green revealed in May that he and Fox had split after ten years of marriage.

The new couple recently appeared on the podcast, Give Them Lala… with Randall.

Megan Fox Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen - Germany Premiere
Megan Fox attends the German premiere of ‘Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen’ at the Sony Center CineStar on June 14, 2009 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Getty Images)

They opened up about meeting on the set of their upcoming film, Midnight in the Switchgrass, and Fox said she knew right away they would have a connection.

When she heard he had been cast in the film, she thought “some wild shit was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul — that something was going to come from that. So then, we met on set.”

Megan Fox "Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen" Press Conference In Seoul
Actress Megan Fox attends “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” press conference at Kring on June 10, 2009 in Seoul, South Korea. The film will open on June 24 in South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Megan continued, “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

“I think it was the second day [of filming]. I asked him to come into my trailer for lunch, and I put him through all of this astrology stuff,” she said. “I went deep right away. I knew before I even did his chart, I said to him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy.”

Megan Fox 'Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen' - Moscow Premiere
Megan Fox attends the Moscow premiere of “Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen” at the October cinema on June 17, 2009 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Epsilon/Getty Images)

Much luck to the two of you.

