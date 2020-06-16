Megan Fox Confirms Machine Gun Kelly Romance With a Kiss

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly literally went public with their relationship after her split from husband Brian Austin Green.

Rumors of a romance began circulating last month when the couple was photographed together for the first time in Los Angeles, and Brian addressed the story while confirming he and his wife of seven years had split during his podcast, revealing he has yet to meet Kelly.

The couple was spotted holding hands and kissing for the first time yesterday (June 15, 2020), in photos published by the Daily Mail.

READ MORE: Brian Austin Green Originally Turned Down Megan Fox

After spending an hour and a half at Mr. Furley’s Bar in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles, they walked hand in hand back to Kelly’s car, where they were photographed passionately making out in the front seat.

Also, Machine Gun Kelly tweeted “I’m calling you girlfriend, what the fuck. Life imitated art on that one,” referencing his music video for “Bloody Valentine” which finds Kelly and Fox in a steamy relationship. Charming.

“i’m calling you girlfriend, what the fuck”



life imitated art on that one. ❤️🔪 — Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) June 15, 2020

The confirmation of the romance also follows Brian stepping out with Courtney Stodden amid their split.

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS