Megan Thee Stallion revealed further details of an incident in which she was shot, which she describes as “the worst experience of my life.”
On July 12, 2020, Megan and another woman were in a car in Los Angeles with rapper Tory Lanez after attending a party in the Hollywood Hills, when he was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.
Early reports said that Megan had cut her feet on broken glass in the car, with surveillance footage of the incident showing her limping from the vehicle and leaving bloody footprints.
Megan later issued a brief statement to clarify that she had been shot.
Appearing in an Instagram Live video, the artist has now revealed that she was shot in both feet and required surgery to have the bullets removed. She said she was fortunate that the bullets missed any tendons or bones.
“It’s nothing to joke about. It’s nothing to make up fake stories about,” Megan said. “I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn’t do shit.”
In the videos, the 25-year-old fought back tears as she said she felt she had not taken enough time “for myself.”
“Imagine being 25 and you don’t have both of your parents,” she said. “My momma was my best friend – I’m still not really over that. So you kind of try to fill your space with a bunch of people that you think are making you happy.”
READ MORE: Check Out the Latest Megan Thee Stallion News
“I thought I was ready to give good energy to other people and other people wasn’t ready to give good energy to me.”
Megan closed by saying, “I just want y’all to know a bitch is alive and well and strong as fuck and you know, I’m ready to get back to regular programming with my own hot girl shit. This ain’t gonna stop me from being Megan Thee motherfuckin’ Stallion”
Los Angeles police have opened an investigation into the incident.
Watch Megan’s video below.
CURT AND FRANK: THE HEADLINES
🏳️🌈 Adam Lambert Performed ‘Ready To Run’ During Joe Biden’s Celebration For Change Fundraiser — WATCH
🏳️🌈 Zack Snyder Unveils Henry Cavill Wearing Black Superman Suit in New Justice League Clip
🏳️🌈 Woman Uses ‘C-Word’ Racial Slur Towards Asian Employee at USPS Employee
🏳️🌈 NRA Karen Threatens to Shoot Man Asking Her to Wear a Mask
🏳️🌈 Couple Wears Swastikas on Their Masks at Walmart to Persuade You From Not Voting for Biden
🏳️🌈 Back the Blue Rally Protestors in Pittsburgh Chant ‘Kill Transgenders’ & ‘Kill Faggots’ – WATCH
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Look! It’s Orlando Bloom‘s bare bottom! [OMG BLOG]
★ Max Parker and Kris Mochrie, who play brothers Luke and Lee Posner on the long-running British soap Emmerdale, are dating in real life. [Towleroad]
★ Andy Dick falls off the wagon in odd video. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Antoni Porowski took to Instagram yesterday to share a photo of his new buzzed (and jacked up) look. [Curt and Frank]
★ John Cena makes the case for not spreading pandemic misinformation while stripping. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Joey King‘s got the looks for her Kissing Booth promo tour! [Go Fug Yourself]
★ For those still saying masks do nothing or are part of the problem, just show them comic Jonathan Pie‘s commentary. [Boy Culture]
★ Melania Trump announced plans to redesign the White House Rose Garden. [Celebitchy]