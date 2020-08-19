Socialite Life
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Gunshot Wound Photo to Shut Up Trolls
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Gunshot Wound Photo to Shut Up Trolls

August 19, 2020
Megan Thee Stallion
Photo via Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

If you doubted that Megan Thee Stallion was shot in both feet back in July, well Megan is sharing the photographic evidence (the photo is below and it is graphic).

The shooting occurred the same night she was out with fellow rapper Tory Lanez, who was later arrested by the LAPD for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon.

His involvement has yet to be confirmed, and the investigation is ongoing.

The “WAP” rapper clapped back at the trolls who claimed her alleged shooting was a hoax.

Megan Thee Stallion gunshot wounds
Photo via Instagram

She posted a graphic image of her stitched up and torn up heel from a hospital bed which she deleted the Instagram post a short while later.

She wrote along with the photo:

“Lol what I have learned about [the] majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the shit Y’ALL makeup,” she said.

“I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. Why would I lie about getting shot?”

“Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk? I got my stitches out my feet like two-weeks-ago and I was ready to go celebrate ‘WAP’ going number one,” she added.

“I usually don’t address internet bullshit but y’all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry, I’m not as sad and miserable as a lot of y’all…”

Megan Thee Stallion gunshot wounds
Photo via Instagram

