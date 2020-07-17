Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has revealed that she was recently shot in the foot and required emergency surgery.

The 25-year-old explained in an Instagram post that she was “lucky to be alive” after the incident, which occurred on Sunday (July 12, 2020). This involved rapper Tory Lanez and a house party incident that ended up with Tory being arrested and Meg taken to the hospital for a foot injury.

TMZ obtained footage of the incident with police at the scene, which happened outside of Kylie Jenner’s home following a pool party.

Megan, Kylie Jenner & Tory Lanez hanging out via IG Live.💗 pic.twitter.com/soLnIBsFxE — Thee Stallion Updates (@theestallionhq) July 12, 2020

The rapper, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, wrote: “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

“Police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.”

Megan Thee Stallion attends the front row for Coach 1941 during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

Meghan captioned the post with: “I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise.”

Page Six is reporting that it was Troy Lanez who shot Megan.

“Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave. There is video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman,” a source told Page Six.

Tory Lorenz attends the radio boradcast center during the 2018 BET Awards on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

“We’re told the argument started after the group left a Hollywood Hills party together in the chauffeur-driven SUV, and at some point, Megan and her friend, Kelsey Nicole, wanted out of the vehicle. Our sources say Tory opened fire from inside the vehicle, and allegedly hit Meg in the feet twice…Megan‘s feet were clearly bleeding on the sidewalk as she followed police instructions to exit the vehicle,” TMZ also reports.

“Megan initially told police she had cut her feet on glass, but remember…she’s the victim in this case — as police had listed her from the start. It’s entirely possible she felt intimidated as an alleged domestic violence victim. There’s also this complication — witnesses are not cooperating with police up to this point, according to law enforcement sources, and without witnesses who are willing to testify it might be hard to prove the case against Tory,” TMZ notes.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the BET Awards Radio Broadcast Center at Microsoft Theater on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BET)

In an attempt to bring more clarity to the situation, Meg’s best friend Kelsey Nicole has issued a statement that she witnessed the shooting but that she is not the one who fired the weapon.

“I want to clear up the rumors that I shot Megan,” said Kelsey in a since-deleted Instagram post. I WASN’T the one with the gun and would never do something like that. However I was present.”

