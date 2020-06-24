Mel Gibson has once again denied Winona Ryder’s allegation that he made homophobic and antisemitic comments to her at a party.
In a statement provided to Variety, a representative for the disgraced Oscar-winner denied a story recently retold in an interview with the Heathers star. “This is 100% untrue,” the statement reads. “She lied about it over a decade ago, when she talked to the press, and she’s lying about it now.”
During an interview with The Sunday Times, Ryder was asked if she had ever experienced antisemitism in the industry and responded with a story concerning the Braveheart star that she had previously shared in a GQ interview in 2010.
“We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends,” she said. “And Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we’re all talking and he said to my friend, who’s gay, ‘Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDS?’ And then something came up about Jews, and he said, ‘You’re not an oven dodger, are you?'”
Ryder claims that Gibson later tried to apologize, something that his rep also claims to be untrue. “She lied about him trying to apologize to her back then,” the response reads. “He did reach out to her, many years ago, to confront her about her lies and she refused to address it with him.”
She has since replied to his denial. “I believe in redemption and forgiveness and hope that Mr. Gibson has found a healthy way to deal with his demons, but I am not one of them,” she said in a statement. “Around 1996, my friend Kevyn Aucoin and I were on the receiving end of his hateful words. It is a painful and vivid memory for me. Only by accepting responsibility for our behavior in this life, can we make amends and truly respect each other, and I wish him well on this lifelong journey.”
Reports of both antisemitic and homophobic behavior have followed Gibson throughout his career. In a 1991 interview with Spanish newspaper El País, Gibson made derogatory remarks about gay sex and claimed he would never be confused for a gay man because of the way he looks and moves.
“I’m not apologizing to anyone,” he said years later when a GLAAD protest took place outside the premiere of Braveheart. “I’ll apologize when hell freezes over. They can fuck off.”
How charming.
And then there was his infamous 2006 DUI arrest, in which Gibson said, “Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world,” and referred to a female officer on the scene as “sugar tits.”
He has also been recorded on tape making racist remarks while expressing a desire for his ex-girlfriend to be raped.
The Mad Max actor’s father, the late author Hutton Red Gibson, infamously gave an interview in which he declared the Holocaust “fiction.”
THE LATEST
- It Sure Looks Like Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González Are a Couple
- Mel Gibson Claims Winona Ryder Is Lying About Jewish ‘Oven Dodger’ Comment
- The Five — Sarah Cooper, NASCAR, a Bon Jovi Moment, Trump Rally and Puppies
- Britney Spears Sports Mask for Beach Outing With Boyfriend Sam Asghari
- Watch Rick Astley Covering Foo Fighters ‘Everlong’
- Celebrate Pride Virtually With It Gets Better’s Streaming Event With Peppermint, Crystal Methyd, Jujubee, Melanie C and More
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Want to make an, ah, unique fashion statement? Then you must wear Walter Van Beirendonck. [OMG BLOG]
★ Thomas Beattie, a British former pro footballer for Warriors FC in Singapore, has come out as gay. [Towleroad]
★ Pornstar Ron Jeremy has just been charged with forcibly raping three women in 2014. He could end up facing life in prison. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Ansel Elgort and his big ball. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ An exhaustive history of Gwyneth Paltrow. Grab yourself a saffron latte and a comfy chair. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Director Francis Ford Coppola was horrible to Winona Ryder while filming Dracula. [Celebitchy]
★ Kamala Harris utterly destroys John Cornyn. [Boy Culture]