Meryl Streep Joins Season 3 Of Hulu’s Hit Series ‘Only Murders In The Building’

Published by

OK Magazine

Meryl Streep will be joining season 3 of Only Murders in the Building!

On Tuesday, January 17, Selena Gomez, who plays Mabel Mora, shared a behind-the-scenes video alongside costars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Paul Rudd. “Hey, guys! We’re on set. What are we shooting? Season 3!” the singer, 30, said in the clip while she panned the camera to the other A-listers.

“Could this honestly get any better? Oh, wait!” Gomez said as she showed Rudd.

“Well, I do think it could get a little bit better,” Rudd replied.

Streep then popped out, asking Martin, “Do you want a pillow?”

“Meryl, please. Thank you, ma’am.”

“Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Paul Rudd, and- MERYL STREEP. Only Murders in the Building Season 3 #OMITB,” the Only Murders in the Building Twitter account posted.

Of course, fans went wild over the addition. One person wrote, “all legends,” while another said, “MERYL STREEP ARE U KIDDING ME.”

mega

A third person added, “AHHH LETS GO!!!!!”

The TV series, which premiered in August 2021, features three strangers — Gomez, Short and Martin — who are obsessed with true crime and start a podcast to find out what happened when a grisly death occurs inside their Upper West Side apartment building.

Prior to the season 2 premiere, Martin explained why the show was better than ever.

“For season two, we brought in a lot of personal experiences and referenced our own challenges to what really was happening to us and what was happening to the show in real life,” the legendary star said. “It was only natural to make jokes about it. There’s now a level of awareness from other people, and we made sure to parody it and how second seasons can often disappoint.”

mega

Though the Disney Channel alum is much younger than Martin and Short, she has nothing but love for them. “What I’ve learned is to be more snarky with my jokes,” she admitted. “I think I have a little more bite now. I will make a small dig, and Marty will look at me, and say, ‘I showed her that. I taught her well.’”