Michael B Jordan Drops Shirtless Thirst Trap Pic to Get Out the Vote

Michael B. Jordan is here to quench your thirst to get you to do something every American should be doing.

The 33-year-old actor gave his social media followers a thrill when he posted a hot shirtless photo that was simply captioned, “Vote Early ✅ 🗳.”

The biting the lip thing was a nice touch.

On Instagram, along with the thirst trap pic, Jordan posted a helpful voting checklist.

If you still have not registered to vote yet, please hurry and do so!

