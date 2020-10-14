Socialite Life
Michael B Jordan Drops Shirtless Thirst Trap Pic to Get Out the Vote
October 14, 2020

Michael B Jordan Drops Shirtless Thirst Trap Pic to Get Out the Vote

by
October 14, 2020
Michael B Jordan "Farenheit 451" Photocall - The 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival
Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan is here to quench your thirst to get you to do something every American should be doing.

The 33-year-old actor gave his social media followers a thrill when he posted a hot shirtless photo that was simply captioned, “Vote Early ✅ 🗳.”

The biting the lip thing was a nice touch.

On Instagram, along with the thirst trap pic, Jordan posted a helpful voting checklist.

If you still have not registered to vote yet, please hurry and do so!

