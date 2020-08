Michelle Obama kicked things off in a massive way last night at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, in an epic speech that was powerful, thoughtful, moving and passionate.

In a powerful, heartfelt speech that closed the first night of the Democratic National Convention, Michelle Obama issued her most pointed public criticism yet of Donald Trump, arguing that he is not up to the job of president.

Curt and Frank has the full story which you can read here.

More from Curt and Frank: