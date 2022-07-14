Mickey Rourke labels pal Johnny Depp’s ex-wife ‘A GOLD-DIGGER’ as he rejoices in actor’s trial victory

Published by

Radar Online

Mickey Rourke made it clear he is team Johnny Depp after the actor’s multi-million defamation trial victory, blasting Amber Heard as a “gold-digger” in a Talk TV interview.

While catching up with Piers Morgan, the Take Back actor, 69, was asked about his thoughts on Depp’s legal war with his ex-wife.

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

“Well, you know, I know Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” Rourke dished, admitting he resonated with Depp’s plight.

“All I could say is I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years and it caused a bad reputation.”

“And finally, the truth came out but the truth came out after I lost movies and I lost jobs and and so I felt bad for somebody that is trying to get chopped down by some gold-digger, you know,” he continued.

Morgan questioned, “You think that’s what she was?”

Rourke didn’t mince words, restating, “Abso f—ing-lutely. Absolutely.”

Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Depp and Heard’s contentious trial came to a conclusion in June. The jury awarded $10 million to Depp in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

The punitive damages were later reduced to $350,000, the state’s cap, making his total $10.35 million. As for Heard’s countersuit, the jury awarded the Aquaman actress $2 million in compensatory damages, which she has been ordered to pay Depp.

This ruling came after Depp previously lost a libel case in the U.K. over claims that he physically abused Heard — his spouse from 2015 to 2017. Meanwhile, he continued to stand by his denial.

In November 2020, he released a statement promising to appeal and “fight to tell the truth.”

Heard isn’t done duking it out with Depp yet, though. The All the Boys Love Mandy Lane star is demanding a new trial after discovering that juror #15 “was not the same individual as listed on the jury panel,” in a shocking filing obtained by Radar.

Rod Lamkey – CNP / MEGA

In a response obtained by RadarOnline.com, Depp’s attorneys fired back at her attempt to face off in trial again, stating, “The court should reject Ms. Heard’s baseless contention that the damages award was excessive and unsupported by the evidence.”

They also argued that his ex-wife “slings an exceptional amount of mud at the wall in the hope that something might stick.”