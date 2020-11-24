Socialite Life
Miley Cyrus admits to relapse during quarantine: ‘I’m now two weeks sober’
Miley Cyrus admits to relapse during quarantine: ‘I’m now two weeks sober’

November 24, 2020
Miley Cyrus Tom Ford AW20 Show - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In today’s QuickiesMiley Cyrus, Lori Loughlin, Ricky Schroeder, Kyle Rittenhouse, Taylor Swift, Trevor Noah, Grammy Awards, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Miley Cyrus opened up about her sobriety journey, revealing she had a brief relapse amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off,” Cyrus, 28, told Zane Lowe on the Monday, November 23, episode of Apple Music’s New Music Daily. “And [I] felt really a lot of … and I would never sit here and go, ‘I’ve been f—ing sober.’ I didn’t, and I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time.”

The “Midnight Sky” singer revealed that she has not focused on her lapse, but rather on moving forward.

“One of the things I’ve used is, ‘Don’t get furious, get curious.’ So don’t be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, ‘What happened?’” she said. “To me, it was a f—k up because I’m not a moderation person, and I don’t think that everyone has to be f—king sober.”

