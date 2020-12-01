Socialite Life
Millie Bobby Brown gets emotional recalling disrespectful fan encounter
December 1, 2020
Millie Bobby Brown 2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown felt “uncomfortable and disrespected” when a fan-filmed her without her permission.

A recent incident left the Enola Holmes star shaken up as she took to her Instagram story, in tears, explaining her experience of public harassment when she was out and about Christmas shopping with her mother.

A girl had recognized the Stranger Things star and began taking a video of her despite Millie’s objection to it.

“She said, ‘Can I take a video of you?’ I said, ‘Um, no.’ But why would anyone want to be taken a video of? Of me? It’s not like of the both of us,” she said.

Millie Bobby Brown 2019 WWD Beauty Inc Awards
Millie Bobby Brown attends the 2019 WWD Beauty Inc Awards at The Rainbow Room on December 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“I don’t need to justify it to anyone. If I don’t want to be taken a video of, I don’t have to be.”

The fan continued to bug her despite Millie’s multiple attempts to reject her offer.

“I was paying and she walked past me and began to video me again. And I said, ‘I’m a human being. Like, what more can I ask from you?'”

“You have to show more respect for others, no matter who they are, what they do,” she said. “It’s just manners.”

Millie Bobby Brown 26th Annual Screen Actors¬†Guild Awards - Arrivals
Millie Bobby Brown attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The Florence by Mills founder said that the experience left her upset and in turn reminded fans to respect their idols.

“I am totally fine now. But was emotional in the moment because I felt uncomfortable and disrespected.”

“Be kind to others. Find compassion. Wear a mask. All those things cost zero dollars and take zero energy.”

It was speculated that the heartbreaking encounter was partially the reason why she deleted her TikTok account recently.

