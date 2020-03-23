Neil Diamond Updates ‘Sweet Caroline’ for COVID-19 Into ‘Hands, Washing Hands’ – WATCH

Music legend Neil Diamond shared a new version of “Sweet Caroline,” on social media Sunday (March 22, 2020), updating the lyrics in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The heartwarming video featured the elderly Diamond sitting by the fireplace with his dog at his side as he strummed an acoustic guitar; his voice still as sweet as the song itself.

“I know we’re going through a rough time right now, but I love ya,” Diamond began. “I think, maybe if we sing together, well, we’ll just feel a little bit better. Give it a try, okay?”

Diamond, who retired from touring in 2018 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, went beyond giving it a try and gave it his all by putting his own COVID-19 spin on that famous refrain: “Hands, touching hands”; “reaching out / Touching me, touching you.” The new lyrics:

Where it began, I can’t begin to knowing

But then I know it’s growing strong

Was in the spring

And spring became the summer

Who’d have believed you’d come along

Hands, washing hands

Reaching, don’t touch me, I won’t touch you.

Keeping it cheerful and upbeat, the lyric “good times never seemed so good” remained.

Stay safe out there! “Hands… washing hands..” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/QaRB1qZshp — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) March 22, 2020

The video went viral, earning over 2.2 million views within hours. People across social media applauded Diamond, not only for his comforting message but also his sense of humor.

