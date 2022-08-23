NeNe Leakes Dismisses Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen & Bravo Over Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Alleged Racist Remarks — At Least For Now!

Published by

Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes has informed the court she is dismissing her bombshell racial discrimination lawsuit against her former employers Bravo and Andy Cohen but all signs point to her refiling it in the near future, Radar has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, lawyers for the 54-year-old reality icon said all parties agreed to dismiss the claims without prejudice. The “without prejudice” part means Leakes has the option to refile the case in the future.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, NeNe and the defendants have been fighting behind the scenes about where the dispute should be heard.

The case was filed in Georgia federal court but Cohen and the network demanded the battle be moved to arbitration in New York where it would be handled out of the public eye. All signs point to NeNe’s dismissal being a part of an agreement between the parties to move the case.

Prior to NeNe’s dismissing the case in Georgia, there were no conversations between the parties attempting to negotiate the entire case but rather just the forum in which it was heard. NeNe’s lawyers have not responded to a request for comment by RadarOnline.com.

As we first reported, NeNe didn’t hold back in the federal lawsuit where she accused Cohen and producers of retaliating against her for speaking out against her costar Kim Zolciak Biermann‘s alleged racism.

In court documents, NeNe said she reported multiple incidents of racism by Zolciak-Biermann to producers and the network. She said they took no action against her white costar but made her life difficult for years. One example NeNe listed was in October 2017 when Kim and her daughter publicly said NeNe’s new home was a “roach nest.” NeNe blasted Kim’s statement but was then scolded by the network and told to delete her response.

Leakes’ lawyer said, “From the day the series began filming, NeNe was the target of systemic racism from co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, which was tolerated by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen and other executives.”

Biermann-Zolicak denied the accusations and said she would deal with Leakes after the lawsuit was over.