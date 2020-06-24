As another month approaches and we continue to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix continues to provide fresh new content.
With a new month it means another month of new content headed to Netflix. New original films and TV shows, classic movies, anime and family fare are all headed to the streaming giant in June. Here are some highlights before we get to the Big List.
Highlights of what is coming in July to Netflix are Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Charlize Theron‘s The Old Guard, a reboot of Unsolved Mysteries; Simon Barry’s fantasy series Warrior Nun; The Baby-Sitters Club reboot series; and the Katherine Langford-led series Cursed as well as the newest season of The Umbrella Academy.
Without further adieu, here is everything coming to Netflix in June 2020
What’s Coming to Netflix in July
Available July 1
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt, season 2
Deadwind, season 2
Say I Do
Under the Riccione Sun
Unsolved Mysteries
Anne Frank – Parallel Stories
A Bridge Too Far
A Thousand Words
A Touch of Green, season 1
A Walk to Remember
Abby Hatcher, season 1
Airplane!
Ali
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Charlotte’s Web
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleo & Cuquin, season 2
Cloud Atlas
David Foster: Off the Record
Definitely, Maybe
Delta Farce
Donnie Brasco
Double Jeopardy
Fiddler on the Roof
Frida
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Killing Hasselhoff
Kingdom, seasons 1-3
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Mean Streets
Million Dollar Baby
Paranormal Activity
Patriots Day
Poltergeist
Quest for Camelot
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Schindler’s List
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Splice
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Sucker Punch
Swordfish
The Art of War
The Devil’s Advocate
The F**k-It List
The Firm
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Town
The Witches
This Christmas
Total Recall (1990)
Trotro
Winchester
Available July 2
Thiago Ventura: POKAS
Warrior Nun
Available July 3
The Baby-Sitters Club
Cable Girls, final season: part 2
Desperados
JU-ON: Origins
Southern Survival
Available July 5
ONLY
Available July 6
A Kid from Coney Island
Available July 7
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Available July 8
The Long Dumb Road
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado
Stateless
Was It Love?
Yu-Gi-Oh!, season 1
Available July 9
Japan Sinks: 2020
The Protector, season 4
Available July 10
The Claudia Kishi Club
Down to Earth with Zac Efron
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space
Hello Ninja, season 3
O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil)
The Old Guard
The Twelve
Available July 14
The Business of Drugs
On est ensemble (We Are One)
Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser
Available July 15
Dark Desire
Gli Infedeli (The Players)
Skin Decision: Before and After
Sunny Bunnies, season 1-2
Available July 16
Fatal Affair
Indian Matchmaking
MILF
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Available July 17
Boca a Boca (Kissing Game)
Cursed
Funan
Available July 18
Gigantosaurus, season 1
The Notebook
Available July 19
The Last Dance
Available July 20
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love
Available July 21
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast), season 2
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking
Street Food: Latin America
Available July 22
61
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia
Love on the Spectrum
Norsemen, season 3
The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
Signs
Spotlight
Available July 23
The Larva Island Movie
Available July 24
¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain)
Animal Crackers
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing
In the Dark, season 2
The Kissing Booth 2
Ofrenda a la tormenta
Available July 26
Banana Split
Shameless, season 10
Available July 28
Jeopardy!: Collection 6
Last Chance U: Laney
Available July 29
The Hater
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, season 4
Availably July 30
Get Even
Latte and the Magic Waterstone
Seriously Single
The Speed Cubers
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet
The Umbrella Academy, season 2
Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up)
What’s Leaving Netflix in July
July 1
21
The Amityville Horror
The Andy Griffith Show
Badalte Rishton Ki Dalsstaan
Blow
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Brooklyn’s Finest
Center Stage
Chasing Amy
Cheers
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
Click
Cloverfield
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
El Barco
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Ghost Rider
Happyish
Here Alone
Inception
Instructions Not Included
The Invention of Lying
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi
Kiss the Girls
The Last Samurai
Limitless
Little Monsters
Mansfield Park
The Mask of Zorro
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Minority Report
Momo Salon
Operational Proposal
Patriot Games
Philadelphia
The Polar Express
Race to Witch Mountain
Razia Sultan
The Ring
Satrangi
Scary Movie
Sliver
Stuart Little 2
Tremors
Tremors 2: Aftershocks
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
Tremors 5: Bloodlines
What Lies Beneath
July 6
The Fosters
July 7
NSU German
History X
July 9
Solo: A Star Wars Story
July 12
Gonu
July 15
Agent Raghav
Bh Se Bhade
Bhaage Re Mann
Gangs of Hassepur
Maharakshak Devi
July 20
The Most Beautiful Hands of Delhi (Delhis vackraste Hander)
July 29
Ant-Man and the Wasp
July 30
Incredibles 2
