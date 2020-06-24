As another month approaches and we continue to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix continues to provide fresh new content.

With a new month it means another month of new content headed to Netflix. New original films and TV shows, classic movies, anime and family fare are all headed to the streaming giant in June. Here are some highlights before we get to the Big List.

Highlights of what is coming in July to Netflix are Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Charlize Theron‘s The Old Guard, a reboot of Unsolved Mysteries; Simon Barry’s fantasy series Warrior Nun; The Baby-Sitters Club reboot series; and the Katherine Langford-led series Cursed as well as the newest season of The Umbrella Academy.

Without further adieu, here is everything coming to Netflix in June 2020

What’s Coming to Netflix in July

Available July 1

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt, season 2

Deadwind, season 2

Say I Do

Under the Riccione Sun

Unsolved Mysteries

Anne Frank – Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green, season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher, season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte’s Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin, season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom, seasons 1-3

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler’s List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil’s Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

Available July 2

Thiago Ventura: POKAS

Warrior Nun

Available July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club

Cable Girls, final season: part 2

Desperados

JU-ON: Origins

Southern Survival

Available July 5

ONLY

Available July 6

A Kid from Coney Island

Available July 7

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Available July 8

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

Stateless

Was It Love?

Yu-Gi-Oh!, season 1

Available July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020

The Protector, season 4

Available July 10

The Claudia Kishi Club

Down to Earth with Zac Efron

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space

Hello Ninja, season 3

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil)

The Old Guard

The Twelve

Available July 14

The Business of Drugs

On est ensemble (We Are One)

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser

Available July 15

Dark Desire

Gli Infedeli (The Players)

Skin Decision: Before and After

Sunny Bunnies, season 1-2

Available July 16

Fatal Affair

Indian Matchmaking

MILF

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Available July 17

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game)

Cursed

Funan

Available July 18

Gigantosaurus, season 1

The Notebook

Available July 19

The Last Dance

Available July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love

Available July 21

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast), season 2

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking

Street Food: Latin America

Available July 22

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia

Love on the Spectrum

Norsemen, season 3

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Signs

Spotlight

Available July 23

The Larva Island Movie

Available July 24

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain)

Animal Crackers

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing

In the Dark, season 2

The Kissing Booth 2

Ofrenda a la tormenta

Available July 26

Banana Split

Shameless, season 10

Available July 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney

Available July 29

The Hater

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, season 4

Availably July 30

Get Even

Latte and the Magic Waterstone

Seriously Single

The Speed Cubers

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet

The Umbrella Academy, season 2

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up)

What’s Leaving Netflix in July

July 1

21

The Amityville Horror

The Andy Griffith Show

Badalte Rishton Ki Dalsstaan

Blow

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Brooklyn’s Finest

Center Stage

Chasing Amy

Cheers

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

Click

Cloverfield

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Duchess

El Barco

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Ghost Rider

Happyish

Here Alone

Inception

Instructions Not Included

The Invention of Lying

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi

Kiss the Girls

The Last Samurai

Limitless

Little Monsters

Mansfield Park

The Mask of Zorro

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Minority Report

Momo Salon

Operational Proposal

Patriot Games

Philadelphia

The Polar Express

Race to Witch Mountain

Razia Sultan

The Ring

Satrangi

Scary Movie

Sliver

Stuart Little 2

Tremors

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins

Tremors 5: Bloodlines

What Lies Beneath

July 6

The Fosters

July 7

NSU German

History X

July 9

Solo: A Star Wars Story

July 12

Gonu

July 15

Agent Raghav

Bh Se Bhade

Bhaage Re Mann

Gangs of Hassepur

Maharakshak Devi

July 20

The Most Beautiful Hands of Delhi (Delhis vackraste Hander)

July 29

Ant-Man and the Wasp

July 30

Incredibles 2

