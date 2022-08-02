Newlywed Ben Affleck hangs with ex-wife Jennifer Garner days after marrying J. Lo

Published by

Radar Online

Ben Affleck reunited with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for a fun-filled family pool day not long after he returned from his Parisian honeymoon with new bride Jennifer Lopez.

The amicable co-parents appeared to be in great spirits while enjoying the sunny weather in SoCal with their son, Samuel, who took a dip in the water with his mom.

Jennifer and Samuel both bundled up in towels before walking back to the car while Ben kept dry in a gray t-shirt under a flannel button-up paired with jeans and converse.

The Argo star could be seen flashing a smile as he and Samuel made their exit in photos published by Daily Mail.

As Radar previously reported, Ben just got back from his romantic rendezvous with J. Lo. The newly married couple had been seen strolling the streets of France with their five kids in total, dabbling in a bit of retail therapy and dining at the local hotspots.

Ben shares children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with his ex Jennifer while J. Lo shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The lovebirds jetted off to Paris with their blended brood after their surprise wedding on July 16.

RadarOnline.com confirmed the Gigli costars exchanged their vows during a low-key ceremony in Vegas.

Even more exciting is the fact that Bennifer’s marriage license revealed the Hustlers actress is now Mrs. Affleck.

As fans may recall, the duo was engaged back in 2002 but called off the wedding in 2004 days before friends and family gathered for the affair.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind,” J. Lo shared with the world following their romantic nuptials. “And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moments of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” she added.

After making it official, Jennifer took the stage for an electrifying performance at the LuisaViaRoma x UNICEF charity gala in Italy.