Nick Adams, Nathaniel Curtis, Isaac Cole Powell, Manu Rios and more Insta Snaps

Photo via thenickadams/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.
Nick Adams has Attitude, Nathaniel Curtis and his tight shirt, Isaac Cole Powell plays dress up, Manu Rios collects dust, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Arthur Nory
Jack Laugher
Jesus Luz
Mason Gooding
Michael Graceffa
Garrett Clayton
Mauricio Henao
Florian Munteanu
Antonio Sotillo
Polo Morin
Dylan Efron
Chris Hemsworth
Nick Adams
Nathaniel Curtis
Isaac Cole Powell
Manu Rios
