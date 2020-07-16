So I guess we now know why Nick Cannon finally apologized.

Cannon has issued a new apology on Twitter following criticism over anti-semitic comments he made during a recent episode of his podcast.

During a June episode of his podcast series Cannon’s Class, Cannon interviewed former Public Enemy member Richard “Professor Griff” Griffin — who himself was fired from the group for making anti-Semitic comments in a 1989 interview.

Director Nick Cannon attends a screening of “King Of The Dancehall” at the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film on January 13, 2017 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival )

The conversation repeatedly referenced fringe conspiracy theories about Jewish people controlling banking as well as major media companies.

First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

Cannon’s statement reads:

He continued: "They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed."

He continued: “They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed.”

“While the Jewish experience encompasses more than 5,000 years and there is so much I have yet to learn, I have had at least a minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement.”

“I want to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who reached out to me to help enlighten me, instead of chastising me.”

“I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education–I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward.”

Nick Cannon attends the “America’s Got Talent” Season 11 Live Show at Dolby Theatre on August 23, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Soon after his apology, Fox television announced it would continue to work with Cannon on The Masked Singer.

Fox released the following statement:

“When we were made aware of Nick Cannon’s interview with Richard Griffin on YouTube, we immediately began a dialogue with Nick,” Fox said in a statement Wednesday night. “He is clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate. This was important for us to observe. Nick has sincerely apologized, and quickly taken steps to educate himself and make amends. On that basis and given a belief that this moment calls for dialogue, we will move forward with Nick and help him advance this important conversation, broadly. Fox condemns all forms of hate directed toward any community and we will combat bigotry of any kind.”

Nick Cannon attends the 2016 MAXIM Hot 100 Party at the Hollywood Palladium on July 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

So yeah, get fired, or apologize and keep your job.

