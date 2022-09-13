Published by

Nicki Minajdeclared a full-on war against Garcelle Beauvais. The Starships rapper went on a rant over the weekend, addressing the latest scandal involving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill star’s 14-year-old son, Jax, who was cyberbullied by angry fans of the Bravo show.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Minaj’s rant didn’t come out of the left field. Besides appearing on RHOBH, Garcelle is one of the co-hosts of the recently canceled talk show, The Real. In 2021, they interviewed Jennifer Hough, who accused Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty of attempted rape. During the sit-down, Hough cried while describing the alleged early ’90s incident.

While the musician didn’t drop names, all signs pointed to Garcelle.

“They wanted ratings, and the next thing that happened to them, they were canceled,” Nicki said on the AMP radio show Tea Party Sunday, alluding to The Real.

To ensure there was no mistake about who she was referring to, she continued, “and now, this lady is on one of the Real Housewives talking about, ‘leave my son alone! Don’t leave comments under my son’s page!'”

That’s when Nicki unraveled, calling out the alleged hypocrisy. Garcelle and her fellow RHOBH castmates pled with viewers to leave their children alone after Jax was targeted.

“B—-! If you can’t feel to stand the motherf—ing heat, get the f— out of kitchen, b—-,” the rapper warned.

“Do you care about my motherf—ing son, b—-?” Nicki continued. “Did you care about my motherf—ing son, h–?” She then referred to Garcelle’s ex-husband Mike Nilon, saying, “I see why that white man left you, b—-. Disgusting!”

Nilon had an affair during his marriage to Garcelle. The duo, who share two twin sons, Jax and Jaid, 14, divorced in 2011.

Petty served time after being convicted of Hough’s attempted rape. Fast-forward to August of this year and the alleged incident was back in the headlines after Petty’s pal released a video seemingly showing Hough saying she wanted to drop the charges but felt “pressured” all those years ago.

However, RadarOnline.com spoke to Hough’s lawyer, Tyrone A. Blackburn, who told us the tape was “heavily edited.”

“This heavily edited video conversation with Jennifer and Black (the same man that threatened her life on IG live) does not deserve a comment. Ask that rapist to explain the transcript from his plea hearing where he admitted to attempting to rape Jennifer with a knife at his grandmother’s house,” Blackburn claimed.

“Not only do we have the plea hearing transcript we are in the process of getting over 200 pieces of evidence and video from the 1994/95 rape case,” he added before teasing, “Stay tuned.”

Nicki married Petty in 2019. The duo share a son together, who will turn two later this month.