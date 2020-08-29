Director Sean Baker (The Florida Project) is denying that he is working with Bella Thorne on a movie about her time on OnlyFans.
Thorne told Paper Magazine that she was working with Sean on a film about the website during her announcement that she was joining the subscription-based social media platform.
Thorne said she’d made a record $2 million when she joined the site, which is similar to Instagram, but allows adult performers to charge people to see their feeds.
Thorne, she was charging as much as $200 for access to three photographs that purported to show her in a state of undress.
Bella said that she and Sean share “the same vision of the movie being a conversation starter for many important topics.”
Baker said on Friday that it wasn’t true.
“I would like to make it clear that the news of me making a film (documentary or fiction narrative) about Onlyfans and using Bella Thorne as research is false. I’m NOT attached to this project.”
Baker continued, “Earlier this month I had a conversation with Ms. Thorne and discussed a possible collaboration in the far future that would focus on her life and the circumstances leading to her joining OnlyFans. On that call, I advised her team to consult with sex workers and address the way she went about this as to NOT hurt the sex work industry. This has been the extent of my involvement.”
Sean‘s statement was released after Bella received backlash for her use of OnlyFans. Fans even blamed her for the website instating new policies that will negatively affect content creators.
Thorne’s windfall has not gone over well with sex workers who make their living via OnlyFans.
The Los Angeles Times reports:
On Twitter, hundreds of OnlyFans performers have decried Thorne’s highly-publicized arrival, arguing that she is taking opportunities from workers who are relying on the subscription-based platform for income during the pandemic. The site — which boasts over 30 million users — has grown in popularity amid the quarantine.
On Thursday, the backlash went into overdrive when some new OnlyFans policies went into effect. The updated rules dictate that no vendor on the site can charge over $50 for pay-per-view content and no user can tip more than $100. Further, some international vendors complained that they now had to wait 30 days to receive payment from the site, when they used to be able to do so far more quickly.
Here’s a suggestion for Bella. Donate the money you earned on OnlyFans to sex workers and delete your account.
